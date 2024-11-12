The complete WWE Raw spoiler lineup, as well as some late backstage news and notes for tonight’s show have surfaced.
Featured below is a rundown of what to expect on tonight’s live episode from Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, MI:
Raw Spoiler Lineup:
* Gunther promo
* Damage CTRL vs. Pure Fusion Collective
* Pete Dunne vs. Kofi Kingston
* Bronson Reed segment
* Damian Priest vs. Ludwig Kaiser
* Wyatt Sicks promo
* Women’s Tag Titles: Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill vs. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez
Raw Spoiler News & Notes:
* WWE is taping two episodes of WWE Raw tonight
* WWE Main Event Taping: Kayden & Katana vs. Unholy Union
* Daphanie LaShaunn is set to referee the main event
* Women talent have not been told about a new women’s title on Raw as of an hour before show time
* Seth Rollins is slated for Bronson Reed’s segment, which is expected to get physical
* All matches are scheduled for two segments (mid-match commercials)
* An IC Title match and Seth Rollins vs. Bronson Reed will be set up for next week’s show
