The complete WWE Raw spoiler match-and-segment listing for tonight’s WWE WrestlePalooza on ESPN “go-home” episode from MassMutual Center in Springfield, Massachusetts has surfaced.

Featured below is what to expect, in order, on the September 15, 2025 episode of WWE Raw:

WWE RAW SPOILERS (9/15/2025) * John Cena promo

* Lyra Valkyra vs. Roxanne Perez

* Kabuki Warriors, Stephanie Vaquer and IYO SKY segment

* LA Knight and Jimmy Uso segment

* Penta vs. Kofi Kingston

* Jimmy and Jey Uso segments

* AJ Lee and CM Punk face-to-face with Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch (AJ slaps Seth, Becky slaps Punk)

* Dominik Mysterio interview

* Dragon Lee vs. El Grande Americano

* Bayley and Lyra Valkyria segment

* Rhea Ripley and Stephanie Vaquer segment

* Stephanie Vaquer vs. Kairi Sane

* Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker promo

* The Judgment Day segment

* LA Knight & Jimmy Uso vs. The Vision



WWE Raw Spoiler Notes

* AJ Lee is supposed to slap Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch slaps CM Punk in their segment

* The New Day are scheduled to attack Penta backstage at some point during the show

* We’ll see multiple El Grande Americano’s tonight during his match against Dragon Lee. AJ Styles will also be involved in the bout

