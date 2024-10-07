As noted, WWE is holding a double Raw taping tonight, as next week’s show scheduled for October 14 will be filmed this evening at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO. immediately following the live Raw show on USA Network at 8/7c.

Ahead of the taping for the 10/14 show, the complete match and segment spoiler lineup for the show has been revealed.

Here is what to expect on next week’s show:

WWE Raw Spoilers (10/14/2024)



* Rhea Ripley promo



* Women’s Tag Titles: Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill vs. Damage CTRL



* Unlisted segment



* A top contender tourney for the tag team titles will be taking place. Alpha Academy face the returning War Raiders



* Cody Rhodes promo segment



* Bron Breakker vs. Kofi Kingston



* R-Truth vs. Miz



* Rhea Ripley & Tiffany Stratton vs. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez

WWE Raw Backstage News & Notes



* The Viking Raiders are returning during these tapings, complete with their former name — the War Raiders.



* Xavier Woods, Maxxine Dupri, Final Testament are set for the show



* Eddie Orengo is set to ref the women’s tag team title match



* Danilo Anfibio is set to referee the main event



* Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson will be ringside for the women’s tag team title match



* All matches but War Raiders and Truth/Miz are two segments



* Gunther is expected to get involved in Cody Rhodes’ segment

