The fallout from WWE Bad Blood 2024 goes down tonight.

Ahead of tonight’s two-hour live episode of WWE Raw in St. Louis, MO. at 8/7c on the USA Network, the complete match and segment spoiler lineup for the show has been revealed.

Here is what to expect on tonight’s show:

WWE Raw Spoilers



* CM Punk promo



* IC Title: Jey Uso vs. Xavier Woods



* Unlisted segment



* Donnybrook match: Sheamus vs. Pete Dunne



* Natalya, Lyra Valkyria, Zelina, Katana and Kayden vs. Unholy Union and Purse Fusion Collective



* World Title: Gunther vs. Sami Zayn

WWE Raw Backstage News & Notes



* There are a couple of WWE Raw double tapings scheduled for next month in addition to tonight



* Kofi Kingston is listed with Xavier Woods tonight



* Main Event Taping: Sol Ruca vs. Tatum Paxley, Brooks Jensen vs. Tavion Heights and Dragon Lee vs. Julius Creed



* Chad Patton is set to referee the World Title match, Rod Zapata is set to ref the IC Title match



* The world title match is set for three segments, IC Tile and other matches are set for two segments



* Raquel Rodriguez is scheduled for her in ring return during one of the tapings tonight



* Tiffany Stratton, Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair, Cody Rhodes, Bron Breakker, Miz, Truth, Dominik, Raquel, Liv Morgan, Final Testament, Jakara Jackson, Lash Legend, Damage CTRL, Rhea Ripley are at tonight’s show despite not being listed

