The road to WWE Bad Blood 2024 continues tonight.

Ahead of tonight’s episode of WWE Raw in Portland, OR. at 8/7c on the USA Network, the complete match and segment spoiler lineup for the show has been revealed.

Here is what to expect on tonight’s show.

WWE Raw Match & Segment Order (Spoilers)

CM Punk promo

Sheamus vs. Pete Dunne

Natalya vs. Zoey Stark

Jey Uso in-ring promo

Tag Team Titles: New Day vs. Judgment Day

Braun Strowman vs. Bronson Reed

Sami Zayn in-ring promo

Bianca Belair vs. IYO SKY

Damian Priest vs. Dominik Mysterio

WWE Raw Backstage News & Notes (Spoilers)

Main Event tapings: Sol Ruca vs. Alba Fyre

Main Event tapings: Gallus vs. Alpha Academy

Wolfgang, Maxxine Dupri and Isla Dawn are set for the Main Event tapings

Daphanie LaShaunn is set to referee the tag team title match.

The tag team title match is set for two segments

All matches are set for two segments besides Bronson Reed vs. Braun Strowman

Expect more mayhem in Bronson Reed vs. Braun.

There are no producers listed for the in-ring segments.

There are unnamed “short” segments listed after the tag title match and before the main event

Rhea Ripley and Judgment Day are scheduled to be ringside for the main event

Jade Cargill and Kairi Sane are scheduled to be ringside for Bianca vs. IYO.

Lyra Valkyria, Zelina, and Pure Fusion Collective are scheduled to be ringside for Natalya vs. Zoey Stark

