The road to WWE Bad Blood 2024 continues tonight.
Ahead of tonight’s episode of WWE Raw in Ontario, Canada. at 8/7c on the USA Network, the complete match and segment spoiler lineup for the show has been revealed.
Here is what to expect on tonight’s show.
WWE Raw Spoilers
* Bronson Reed & Braun Strowman Brawl
* Liv Morgan w/ “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio Promo
* Sami Zayn vs. Ludwig Kaiser
* Dragon Lee (w/ LWO) vs. Carlito ( w/ The Judgment Day)
* The Miz vs. “Big” Bronson Reed
* The New Day vs. American Made (w/ Chad Gable & Ivy Nile)
* Drew McIntyre promo
* Damage CTRL vs. Unholy Union
* “Main Event” Jey Uso Promo
* IC Title: Bron Breakker vs. Jey Uso
WWE Raw Backstage News & Notes
* Main Event tapings: Akira Tozawa (w / Alpha Academy) vs. Karrion Kross (w/ Scarlett), Lyra Valkryia (w/ Natalya & Zelina Vega) vs. Zoey Stark (w/ Pure Fusion Collective)
* Rod Zapata is set to referee the main event.
(H/T: Fightful Select)