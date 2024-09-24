The road to WWE Bad Blood 2024 continues tonight.

Ahead of tonight’s episode of WWE Raw in Ontario, Canada. at 8/7c on the USA Network, the complete match and segment spoiler lineup for the show has been revealed.

Here is what to expect on tonight’s show.

WWE Raw Spoilers

* Bronson Reed & Braun Strowman Brawl

* Liv Morgan w/ “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio Promo

* Sami Zayn vs. Ludwig Kaiser

* Dragon Lee (w/ LWO) vs. Carlito ( w/ The Judgment Day)

* The Miz vs. “Big” Bronson Reed

* The New Day vs. American Made (w/ Chad Gable & Ivy Nile)

* Drew McIntyre promo

* Damage CTRL vs. Unholy Union

* “Main Event” Jey Uso Promo

* IC Title: Bron Breakker vs. Jey Uso

WWE Raw Backstage News & Notes

* Main Event tapings: Akira Tozawa (w / Alpha Academy) vs. Karrion Kross (w/ Scarlett), Lyra Valkryia (w/ Natalya & Zelina Vega) vs. Zoey Stark (w/ Pure Fusion Collective)

* Rod Zapata is set to referee the main event.

(H/T: Fightful Select)