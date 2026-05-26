The road to WWE Clash in Italy winds down tonight for the red brand.
WWE Raw airs live on Netflix at 8/7c from the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio, as the WWE Clash in Italy ‘go-home’ edition of the weekly program.
Featured below is the complete spoiler lineup for the May 25, 2026 show:
- * Paul Heyman and Oba Femi
* Arrivals
* IC title: Penta vs. Je’Von Evans
* Paul Heyman and the Vision segment
* Joe Hendry international segment
* Angelo Dawkins and Seth Rollins
* JeVon Evans, Petna, Rey Mysterio segment
* Bayley & Lyra vs. Judgment Day
* Roman Reigns backstage segment
* LA Knight promo
* Adam Pearce segment
* Seth Rollins vs. Montez Ford
* Adam Pearce segment
* Becky Lynch interview
* Rusev vs. Rey Mysterio
* Vision and Adam Pearce segment
* Roman Reigns/Jacob Fatu contract signing
For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 5/25/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.
(H/T: Fightful Select)