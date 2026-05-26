The road to WWE Clash in Italy winds down tonight for the red brand.

WWE Raw airs live on Netflix at 8/7c from the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio, as the WWE Clash in Italy ‘go-home’ edition of the weekly program.

Featured below is the complete spoiler lineup for the May 25, 2026 show:

* Paul Heyman and Oba Femi

* Arrivals

* IC title: Penta vs. Je’Von Evans

* Paul Heyman and the Vision segment

* Joe Hendry international segment

* Angelo Dawkins and Seth Rollins

* JeVon Evans, Petna, Rey Mysterio segment

* Bayley & Lyra vs. Judgment Day

* Roman Reigns backstage segment

* LA Knight promo

* Adam Pearce segment

* Seth Rollins vs. Montez Ford

* Adam Pearce segment

* Becky Lynch interview

* Rusev vs. Rey Mysterio

* Vision and Adam Pearce segment

* Roman Reigns/Jacob Fatu contract signing

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 5/25/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

(H/T: Fightful Select)