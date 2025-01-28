The complete spoiler listing has surfaced ahead of tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble 2025 “go-home” episode of WWE Raw at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA.

Featured below is the complete spoiler listing for tonight’s show:

* Seth Rollins promo

* Tag Titles: War Raiders vs. Judgment Day

* Rey Mysterio vs. Xavier Woods

* Bianca Belair & Naomi vs. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez

* WWE 2K25 Cover Reveal (Spoiler Here)

* Sami Zayn vs. Drew McIntyre

* Cody Rhodes promo

(H/T: Fightful Select)