The complete spoiler listing has surfaced ahead of tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble 2025 “go-home” episode of WWE Raw at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA.
Featured below is the complete spoiler listing for tonight’s show:
* Seth Rollins promo
* Tag Titles: War Raiders vs. Judgment Day
* Rey Mysterio vs. Xavier Woods
* Bianca Belair & Naomi vs. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez
* WWE 2K25 Cover Reveal (Spoiler Here)
* Sami Zayn vs. Drew McIntyre
* Cody Rhodes promo
