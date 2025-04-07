The complete spoiler listing has surfaced ahead of tonight’s episode of WWE Raw from the Target Center in Minneapolis, MN.
Featured below is the complete spoiler listing for tonight’s show:
* Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, IYO SKY promo
* WWE Women’s Intercontinental Title: Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Bayley
* LWO vs. The Creed Brothers & El Grande Americano
* GUNTHER promo
* WWE Tag Titles: War Raiders vs. New Day
* Penta vs. Dominik Mysterio
* Paul Heyman promo, likely featuring CM Punk and possibly Seth Rollins
For those interested, check out our complete WWE Raw Results 4/7/25 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.
(H/T: Fightful Select)