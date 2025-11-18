WWE rolls into the world-famous Madison Square Garden arena tonight at 8/7c with WWE Monday Night Raw.

Airing live on Netflix, the show will feature the final-ever WWE Raw appearance by reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion and future WWE Hall of Fame legend John Cena.

Heading into the November 17 episode of WWE Raw from MSG in NYC, the complete spoiler match-and-segment listing for the show has surfaced online.

Featured below is the match-and-segment order for the 11/17 WWE Raw on Netflix:

* John Cena opener

* John Cena, Rey Mysterio & Sheamus vs. Finn Balor, JD McDonagh & Dominik Mysterio

* Stephanie Vaquer promo

* Solo Sikoa vs. TBA (The Last Time Is Now)

* Alexa Bliss promo

* Becky Lynch (c) vs. Maxxine Dupri (Women’s Intercontinental Title)

* GUNTHER vs. Je’Von Evans (The Last Time Is Now)

* WarGames face-offs

