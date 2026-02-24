Better late than never!

The complete WWE Raw spoiler match-and-segment listing for tonight’s WWE Elimination Chamber “go-home” episode from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA. has surfaced.

Featured below is what to expect, in order, on the February 23, 2026 episode of WWE Raw:

* GUNTHER/Cody Rhodes segment opens the show

* Jey Uso vs. El Grande Americano vs. Bronson Reed — Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match

* Liv Morgan segment

* Brock Lesnar segment

* CM Punk segment

* IYO SKY vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Kairi Sane — Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match

* AJ Styles tribute closes the show

