WWE rolls into the “The City of Brotherly Love” tonight at 8/7c with WWE Monday Night Raw.

Airing live on Netflix, the show will feature a Philadelphia Street Fight with Stephanie Vaquer vs. Raquel Rodriguez for the WWE Women’s World Championship, Penta vs. Bronson Reed, Je’Von Evans vs. El Grande Americano, as well as appearances by Royal Rumble winners Roman Reigns and Liv Morgan.

Heading into the February 2, post-Royal Rumble 2026 episode of WWE Raw from MSG in Philadelphia, PA., the complete spoiler match-and-segment listing for the show has surfaced online.

Featured below is the match-and-segment order for the 2/2 WWE Raw on Netflix:

* Judgment Day Segment

* Je’Von Evans vs El Grande Americano

* Gunther segment

* Oba Femi debut

* Liv Morgan Royal Rumble Celebration

* Stephanie Vaquer vs Raquel Rodriguez in a Philadelphia Street Fight for the Women’s World Championship

* Brie Bella return

* Roman Reigns Royal Rumble Celebration

