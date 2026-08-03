The fallout from WWE SummerSlam 2026 goes down tonight with the red brand episode of WWE Raw from Casey’s Center in Des Moines, Iowa.

And we’ve got the early spoiler rundown.

Heading into the August 3, 2026 episode of WWE Raw, the following early internal spoiler rundown has surfaced revealing the order of matches and segments set for the show:

* Roman Reigns promo will open the show

* Ethan Page vs. Je’Von Evans is the first match planned

* A Judgment Day promo will take place

* Roxanne Perez vs. Sol Ruca

* An Oba Femi segment will take place

* Bron Breakker vs. Joe Hendry

* Chad Gable will cut a promo

* Chad Gable & PENTA vs. JD McDonagh & Dominik Mysterio

* Royce Keys vs. Jacob Fatu

For those interested, we also have even more WWE Raw spoilers for 8/3/26.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for complete WWE Raw Results coverage.

(H/T: TRNBCKL Gold)