WWE Raw is live from AllState Arena in Rosemont, Illinois on Monday, July 6, 2026, and big things are expected in “The Windy City.”

Heading into the 7/6 Raw on Netflix show on the road to WWE SummerSlam 2026, detailed spoilers regarding each match and segment on the show have surfaced.

Featured below is what to expect, in order, on the 7/6 Raw from Chicago:

* Superstar Arrivals (Gunther to attack Cody Rhodes)

* Seth Rollins in ring segment (LA Knight and Jimmy Uso to get involved)

* Adam Pearce segment 1 (An Intercontinental Championship number one contenders gauntlet is to be announced for next week)

* Jackie Redmond interviews The Vision (Maxxine Dupri to be moved under the ring before the tag-team title match after this)

* The Street Profits (c) vs The Vision (WWE World Tag-Team Titles)

* Adam Pearce segment 2 (Set for the I-C title gauntlet next week are Chad Gable, Je’Von Evans, Dragon Lee, Joe Hendry, Ethan Page, Rusev and Dominik Mysterio)

* Follow-up backstage segment to tag-team title match

* Raquel Rodriguez backstage promo (IYO SKY vs. Roxanne Perez to be announced for next week at some point in the show)

* Jackie Redmond interviews Penta (Several I-C title gauntlet competitors to interrupt)

* Sol Ruca (c) vs Raquel Rodriguez (WWE Women’s Intercontinental Title with Ruca to retain after interference from Liv Morgan, Roxanne Perez and IYO SKY)

* Paul Heyman and Oba Femi in ring segment

* Jackie Redmond interviews Sami Zayn

* Ethan Page and Rusev vs Chad Gable and Dragon Lee (Page and Rusev expected to win)

* Jimmy Uso backstage interview with Jackie Redmond

* Bayley backstage promo

* Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh backstage promo

* Sami Zayn (c) vs Cody Rhodes (Undisputed WWE Title)

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 7/6/26 right here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

We hear from @Obaofwwe TONIGHT on #WWERaw ahead of his Hell in a Cell Match against Brock Lesnar at #SummerSlam! 👑 🎟️: https://t.co/Dmm2JW3hqs 📺 8 ET/5 PT on @netflix pic.twitter.com/zRAFBTF4sN — WWE (@WWE) July 6, 2026

(H/T: Fightful Select)