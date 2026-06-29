The road to WWE SummerSlam 2026 begins tonight in Atlantic City.

WWE Raw is live at the special start-time of 6/5c, with the fallout from WWE Night of Champions 2026.

Heading into the June 29 post-Night Of Champions show, the complete spoiler lineup for the show has surfaced.

Featured below is the internal WWE Raw spoiler rundown, in order, for tonight’s show:

– Oba Femi Promo (Brock Lesnar expected to interrupt, Oba to challenge Lesnar for Hell In A Cell at SummerSlam)

– Superstar Arrivals

– Adam Pearce backstage segment (with Paul Heyman, Austin Theory and Oba Femi)

– Rey Mysterio vs Ethan Page (Mysterio expected to win)

– JD, Dominik and Danhausen backstage segment

– Street Profits and Joe Hendry promo (Austin Theory expected to interrupt)

– Joe Hendry vs Austin Theory (Joe Hendry expected to win)

– Judgment Day and Adam Pearce backstage segment

– IYO SKY promo (Liv Morgan expected to interrupt)

– LA Knight vs Jimmy Uso (Jey Uso and Jacob Fatu at ringside, Uso expected to win, Solo Sikoa to attack The Bloodline)

– Usos and Jacob Fatu backstage segment

– Lyra Valkyria backstage promo

– Maxxine Dupri and Chad Gable backstage segment

– Maxxine Dupri vs Raquel Rodriguez (Rodriguez expected to win)

– Danhausen backstage segment (Danhausen’s lab expected to be destroyed)

– Chad Gable vs JD McDonagh (Gable expected to win)

– Maxxine Dupri backstage segment

– Roman Reigns segment (Seth Rollins expected to interrupt)

UPDATE: Spoiler updates added in parenthesis in the above spoiler rundown.

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live WWE Raw Results 6/29/26 coverage.

(H/T: Fightful Select)