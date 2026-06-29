The road to WWE SummerSlam 2026 begins tonight in Atlantic City.
WWE Raw is live at the special start-time of 6/5c, with the fallout from WWE Night of Champions 2026.
Heading into the June 29 post-Night Of Champions show, the complete spoiler lineup for the show has surfaced.
Featured below is the internal WWE Raw spoiler rundown, in order, for tonight’s show:
- – Oba Femi Promo (Brock Lesnar expected to interrupt, Oba to challenge Lesnar for Hell In A Cell at SummerSlam)
– Superstar Arrivals
– Adam Pearce backstage segment (with Paul Heyman, Austin Theory and Oba Femi)
– Rey Mysterio vs Ethan Page (Mysterio expected to win)
– JD, Dominik and Danhausen backstage segment
– Street Profits and Joe Hendry promo (Austin Theory expected to interrupt)
– Joe Hendry vs Austin Theory (Joe Hendry expected to win)
– Judgment Day and Adam Pearce backstage segment
– IYO SKY promo (Liv Morgan expected to interrupt)
– LA Knight vs Jimmy Uso (Jey Uso and Jacob Fatu at ringside, Uso expected to win, Solo Sikoa to attack The Bloodline)
– Usos and Jacob Fatu backstage segment
– Lyra Valkyria backstage promo
– Maxxine Dupri and Chad Gable backstage segment
– Maxxine Dupri vs Raquel Rodriguez (Rodriguez expected to win)
– Danhausen backstage segment (Danhausen’s lab expected to be destroyed)
– Chad Gable vs JD McDonagh (Gable expected to win)
– Maxxine Dupri backstage segment
– Roman Reigns segment (Seth Rollins expected to interrupt)
UPDATE: Spoiler updates added in parenthesis in the above spoiler rundown.
Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live WWE Raw Results 6/29/26 coverage.
(H/T: Fightful Select)