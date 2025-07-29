WWE runs Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan this evening for the red brand “go-home show” for this weekend’s WWE SummerSlam premium live event.
Ahead of the two hour-plus WWE on Netflix program, the complete spoiler listing for the show has surfaced.
Featured below is what is scheduled for the July 28, 2025 episode of WWE Raw:
* Hulk Hogan ten bell salute
* Hulk Hogan tribute
* Metlife Summerslam build video
* AJ Styles & Kabuki Warriors vs. Judgment Day
* Sheamus with Jackie Redmond. Also including New Day
* Naomi interview
* Lyra Valkyria promo
* Corey Graves interviews Sami Zayn
* Bayley interview backstage
* Rhea Ripley, Nikki Bella, IYO SKY and Stephani Vaquer vs. The Secret Hervice, Chelsea Green & Naomi
* Judgment Day segment backstage
* WWE Tag Titles: Judgment Day vs. LWO
* Rhea Ripley, IYO, Stephanie Nikki Bella backstage
* Gunther promo, CM Punk promo
* Jey Uso vs. Bronson Reed
