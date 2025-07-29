WWE runs Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan this evening for the red brand “go-home show” for this weekend’s WWE SummerSlam premium live event.

Ahead of the two hour-plus WWE on Netflix program, the complete spoiler listing for the show has surfaced.

Featured below is what is scheduled for the July 28, 2025 episode of WWE Raw:

* Hulk Hogan ten bell salute

* Hulk Hogan tribute

* Metlife Summerslam build video

* AJ Styles & Kabuki Warriors vs. Judgment Day

* Sheamus with Jackie Redmond. Also including New Day

* Naomi interview

* Lyra Valkyria promo

* Corey Graves interviews Sami Zayn

* Bayley interview backstage

* Rhea Ripley, Nikki Bella, IYO SKY and Stephani Vaquer vs. The Secret Hervice, Chelsea Green & Naomi

* Judgment Day segment backstage

* WWE Tag Titles: Judgment Day vs. LWO

* Rhea Ripley, IYO, Stephanie Nikki Bella backstage

* Gunther promo, CM Punk promo

* Jey Uso vs. Bronson Reed

For those interested, check out our complete WWE Raw Results 7/28/25 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

(H/T: Fightful Select)