The road to WWE Bash In Berlin begins winding down tonight in Rhode Island.

Ahead of tonight’s episode of WWE Raw from the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island at 8/7c on the USA Network, the complete match and segment spoiler lineup for the show has been revealed.

Here is what to expect on tonight’s show.

WWE Raw Spoiler Lineup

* Judgment Day Promo

* LWO vs. Judgment Day

* Pure Fusion Collective vs. Damage CTRL

* Drew McIntyre promo

* IC Contender Tourney: Karrion Kross vs. Kofi Kingston vs. Jey Uso

* Randy Orton promo

* Bronson Reed vs. Braun Strowman

* IC Contender Tourney: Miz vs. Xavier Woods vs. Pete Dunne

* Chad Gable vs. Uncle Howdy

WWE Raw Spoiler News & Notes

* Lyra Valkyria vs. Izzi Dame is scheduled for Main Event tapings

* Alpha Academy vs. AOP is scheduled for Main Event tapings

* Rod Zapata is set to referee the main event

* Maxxine, Sonya Deville, Liv Morgan, Paul Ellering are at the tapings

* Uncle Howdy vs. Chad Gable is set for two segments

* There’s a “short” segment listed before the main event

* There is a producer assigned for Drew’s promo, which usually indicates physicality

* There’s no promo listed for Randy Orton’s promo

We have two additional spoiler reports for tonight’s show. For a spoiler report on a big spot planned for the show and more, click here. For a spoiler report on a WWE Superstar returning tonight, click here.

For complete WWE Raw results from Monday, August 26, 2024 in Providence, R.I., click here.