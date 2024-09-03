The fallout from WWE Bash In Berlin goes down tonight in Colorado.
Ahead of tonight’s episode of WWE Raw at 8/7c on the USA Network, the complete match and segment spoiler lineup for the show has been revealed.
Here is what to expect on tonight’s show.
WWE Raw Spoiler Lineup
* Rhea Ripley promo
* Alpha Academy vs. American Made
* Zelina Vega vs. Shayna Baszler
* CM Punk promo
* IC Title Contender Tourney: Ilja Dragunov vs. Dragon Lee vs. Dominik Mysterio
* Women’s Tag Title Contenders: Damage CTRL vs. Unholy Union
* Sami Zayn/Gunther promo
* IC Title Contender Tourney: Sheamus vs. Pete Dunne vs. TBA
* Damian Priest & Jey Uso vs. Finn Balor & JD McDonagh
WWE Raw Backstage News
* Dante Chen vs. Skylor Clifton is scheduled to be filmed for WWE Main Event, as is Malik Blade vs. Riley Osborne
* Odyssey Jones is not at tonight’s WWE Raw and is not included in their plans for the show.
* There was a talent meeting ahead of today’s WWE Raw about not cursing on camera.
* Eddie Orengo is the scheduled referee for tonight’s main event
* Braun Strowman is listed as Bronson Reed’s replacement for the IC Title Contender Tourney internally.
* Bianca and Jade are to be ringside for the tag title contender match
* All matches are set for two segments
Follow our live coverage of the show here: WWE Raw Results 9/2/24
(H/T: Fightful Select)