The fallout from WWE Bash In Berlin goes down tonight in Colorado.

Ahead of tonight’s episode of WWE Raw at 8/7c on the USA Network, the complete match and segment spoiler lineup for the show has been revealed.

Here is what to expect on tonight’s show.

WWE Raw Spoiler Lineup

* Rhea Ripley promo

* Alpha Academy vs. American Made

* Zelina Vega vs. Shayna Baszler

* CM Punk promo

* IC Title Contender Tourney: Ilja Dragunov vs. Dragon Lee vs. Dominik Mysterio

* Women’s Tag Title Contenders: Damage CTRL vs. Unholy Union

* Sami Zayn/Gunther promo

* IC Title Contender Tourney: Sheamus vs. Pete Dunne vs. TBA

* Damian Priest & Jey Uso vs. Finn Balor & JD McDonagh

WWE Raw Backstage News

* Dante Chen vs. Skylor Clifton is scheduled to be filmed for WWE Main Event, as is Malik Blade vs. Riley Osborne

* Odyssey Jones is not at tonight’s WWE Raw and is not included in their plans for the show.

* There was a talent meeting ahead of today’s WWE Raw about not cursing on camera.

* Eddie Orengo is the scheduled referee for tonight’s main event

* Braun Strowman is listed as Bronson Reed’s replacement for the IC Title Contender Tourney internally.

* Bianca and Jade are to be ringside for the tag title contender match

* All matches are set for two segments

Follow our live coverage of the show here: WWE Raw Results 9/2/24