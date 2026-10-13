Tonight’s episode of WWE Raw will take place at the Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City, Louisiana, featuring the fallout from Saturday night’s WWE Money In The Bank 2026 premium live event.

Ahead of the October 12 installment of the weekly two hour-plus red brand show, the complete internal spoiler rundown for the episode has surfaced.

Featured below is what to expect, in order, for tonight’s show, as well as a bunch of additional specific detailed spoiler notes.

WWE Raw Spoiler Rundown – Superstar arrivals

– Penta addresses the crowd

– Rey Mysterio vs. Big Cass

– The 946 promo segment

– Adam Pearce and Chad Patton backstage interaction

– Liv Morgan speaks

– Unannounced match

– Backstage segment featuring The Usos and Solo Sikoa

– Oba Femi addresses the audience

– Backstage interaction with Adam Pearce, IYO SKY, Lyra Valkyria, Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez

– LA Knight and Solo Sikoa backstage confrontation

– Chad Gable vs. Rey Fenix for the Intercontinental Championship

– Becky Lynch and Stephanie Vaquer backstage segment

– Rey Fenix, Ethan Page and Chad Gable backstage interaction

– Solo Sikoa and The Usos vs. The 946 Additional WWE Raw Spoilers – Bron Breakker and Je’Von Evans are expected to get involved in Penta’s segment. Breakker will attempt a surprise spear on Penta, but Evans will end up taking the move instead.

– Adam Pearce will instruct Chad Patton to focus on securing a pinfall or submission in the main event.

– Chelsea Green is scheduled to interrupt Liv Morgan’s promo, leading to an impromptu non-title match against Roxanne Perez.

– Paul Heyman will interrupt Oba Femi’s promo, apparently looking to recruit him as his newest client. Femi will shut down the proposal, declaring himself “an Oba Femi guy.”

– Stephanie Vaquer is expected to appear on crutches during her backstage interaction with Becky Lynch.

– Rey Mysterio is slated to pick up the victory over Big Cass following assistance from Dragon Lee.

– Roxanne Perez is scheduled to defeat Chelsea Green, with The Judgment Day attacking Green afterward. Perez will later approach Adam Pearce about receiving a championship opportunity against Green, but Pearce will explain that the decision rests with Nick Aldis.

– Chad Gable is expected to retain the Intercontinental Championship with a victory over Rey Fenix.

– The rundown does not specify a finish for the six-man tag-team main event.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 10/12/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

(H/T: Fightful Select)