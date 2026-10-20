Tonight’s episode of WWE Raw will take place at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA., featuring the road to WWE Crown Jewel 2026.

Ahead of the October 19 installment of the weekly two hour-plus red brand show, the complete internal spoiler rundown for the episode has surfaced.

Featured below is what to expect, in order, for tonight’s show, as well as a bunch of additional specific detailed spoiler notes.

WWE Raw Spoiler Rundown – Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn segment

– Penta vs. Bron Breakker

– Roman Reigns backstage interview

– Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez vs. Chelsea Green & IYO SKY

– Promo segment with The 946

– Joe Hendry vs. JD McDonagh

– Lyra Valkyria vs. Lola Vice

– Backstage segment featuring Stephanie Vaquer, Adam Pearce and Becky Lynch

– Chad Gable vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Dragon Lee – Intercontinental Championship Triple Threat Match

– The Usos and The 946 segment More WWE Raw Spoilers – Penta is scheduled to have an interaction with Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn while making his entrance for the match against Bron Breakker.

– Becky Lynch is expected to request a number one contender’s match for Stephanie Vaquer’s title during their backstage segment.

– Jamie Noble is listed as the producer for the Intercontinental Championship Triple Threat Match.

– Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns are scheduled to get involved in the main event brawl.

– Penta is scheduled to defeat Bron Breakker with assistance from Je’Von Evans.

– IYO SKY is slated to pin Raquel Rodriguez in the women’s tag team match.

– JD McDonagh is scheduled to pick up the victory over Joe Hendry.

– Lola Vice is expected to defeat Lyra Valkyria following interference from Bayley. Bayley and Valkyria are also scheduled to agree to a No Disqualification Match for next week’s show.

– Chad Gable is slated to retain the Intercontinental Championship by defeating Rey Mysterio. Ethan Page and Big Cass are then scheduled to attack the participants following the match.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 10/19/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

(H/T: Fightful Select)