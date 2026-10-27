Tonight’s episode of WWE Raw will take place at the Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA., featuring the road to WWE Crown Jewel 2026.

Ahead of the October 26 installment of the weekly two hour-plus red brand show, the complete internal spoiler rundown for the episode has surfaced.

Featured below is what to expect, in order, for tonight’s show, as well as a bunch of additional specific detailed spoiler notes.

WWE Raw Spoiler Rundown – Superstar arrivals

– Adam Pearce provides an update on Stephanie Vaquer

– Spoiler Championship Match

– Judgment Day backstage segment

– Penta and Je’Von Evans segment

– Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria

– IYO SKY promo

– IYO SKY vs. Raquel Rodriguez

– The Bloodline promo

– Chad Gable and Dragon Lee vs. Ethan Page and Big Cass

– Becky Lynch backstage segment

– Backstage interview with The Vision

– SPOILER MAIN EVENT More WWE Raw Spoilers – Sami Zayn is scheduled to interrupt Adam Pearce before Je’Von Evans comes out, leading to a WWE Championship match being announced.

– Penta and Je’Von Evans will push for a tag team title match against The Vision at Crown Jewel, with Pearce officially approving the bout.

– Solo Sikoa vs. Royce Keys and an appearance by John Cena are planned for next week’s show.

– As previously reported, Liv Morgan vs. Becky Lynch for the WWE Women’s World Championship is scheduled to headline tonight’s RAW, as Stephanie Vaquer has not been medically cleared to compete.

– No official winner is listed for Sami Zayn vs. Je’Von Evans, although subsequent segments in the rundown suggest Zayn will retain his championship.

– Bayley is scheduled to defeat Lyra Valkyria.

– IYO SKY is slated to pick up the win over Raquel Rodriguez before Roxanne Perez attacks her afterward, leading to a beatdown.

– Ethan Page and Big Cass are scheduled to defeat Chad Gable and Dragon Lee.

– The finish of the Women’s World Championship main event does not specify a winner or loser, although Dominik Mysterio is listed as getting involved. Even More WWE Raw Spoilers For even more WWE Raw spoilers for the 10/26 show in Fresno, CA., click here.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 10/26/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

(H/T: Fightful Select)