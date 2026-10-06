The road to WWE Money in the Bank 2026 continues tonight.

WWE Raw is live this evening at 8/7c on Netflix from St. Louis, MO.

Heading into the October 5 episode, the complete spoiler lineup for the show has surfaced.

WWE Raw Spoiler Rundown:

– Roman Reigns arrives at the arena

– LA Knight cuts an in-ring promo

– Additional arrivals are shown

– Penta and Je’Von Evans vs. Bron Breakker and Austin Theory (w/ Logan Paul and Maxxine Dupri)

– Liv Morgan delivers a backstage promo

– Rey Mysterio, Dragon Lee, Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh appear in a backstage segment

– 946 promo

– The Usos and Roman Reigns meet backstage

– Sol Ruca and Lola Vice vs. Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez

– A second backstage segment with Roman Reigns and The Usos

– Ethan Page vs. Rey Fenix

– Judgment Day backstage segment

– Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee vs. Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh

– Becky Lynch cuts a backstage promo

– Bayley and Lyra Valkyria appear in a backstage segment

– Second 946 promo

– Paul Heyman and Bronson Reed backstage segment

– Liv Morgan vs. Becky Lynch

More Spoiler Notes:

– Roman Reigns is expected to interrupt LA Knight during his promo.

– Solo Sikoa is set to appear during the second Reigns/Usos backstage segment, where he agrees to join The Usos against The 946 next week.

– Matches planned for next week include The Usos and Solo Sikoa vs. The 946, along with Rey Fenix vs. Chad Gable for the Intercontinental Championship.

– Je’Von Evans is expected to pin Austin Theory in the tag-team match after using brass knuckles that Maxxine Dupri initially passes to Theory. A post-match brawl involving Bronson Reed and Oba Femi is also planned.

– Roxanne Perez is expected to pin Lola Vice in the women’s tag-team match.

– Rey Fenix is slated to defeat Ethan Page.

– JD McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio are expected to defeat Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee following interference from Big Cass.

– Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan is expected to end without a decisive finish due to Stephanie Vaquer getting involved. Vaquer then demands to face both women at Money in the Bank before taking them both out and standing tall to close the show.