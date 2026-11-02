Tonight’s episode of WWE Raw will take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY., featuring the red brand go-home show for Saturday’s WWE Crown Jewel 2026 premium live event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Ahead of the November 2 installment of the weekly two hour-plus red brand show, the complete internal spoiler rundown for the episode has surfaced.

Featured below is what to expect, in order, for tonight’s show, as well as a bunch of additional specific detailed spoiler notes.

WWE Raw Spoiler Rundown – Superstar arrivals

– Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn segment

– WWE Intercontinental Championship: Chad Gable vs. Ethan Page

– Solo Sikoa vs. Royce Keys video package

– The Bloodline backstage segment

– Chelsea Green, Tiffany Stratton and IYO SKY vs. The Judgment Day

– The 946 promo

– John Cena segment

– Additional spoiler segment

– Adam Pearce, Bayley and The Baddies backstage segment

– The Vision vs. Penta, Je’Von Evans and Dragon Lee

– The Judgment Day segment

– Royce Keys vs. Solo Sikoa Additional WWE Raw Spoilers & Notes: – Cody Rhodes is scheduled to appear during John Cena’s segment. Cena is also expected to cross paths with Randy Orton as Orton heads to the ring for a segment involving Rhodes.

– The Baddies are scheduled to attack Bayley during a backstage segment featuring The Judgment Day.

– No winner is currently listed for the Intercontinental Championship match between Chad Gable and Ethan Page.

– The Judgment Day are scheduled to defeat Chelsea Green, Tiffany Stratton and IYO SKY, with Liv Morgan pinning Green.

– The Vision are slated to win their six-man tag team match, with Je’Von Evans taking the pinfall.

– No winner is listed for Royce Keys vs. Solo Sikoa. However, an individual not named on the official rundown is reportedly scheduled to be positioned underneath the ring ahead of the main event.

For those interested, you can check out our WWE Raw Results 11/2/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

(H/T: Fightful Select)