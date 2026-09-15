The road to WWE Money in the Bank 2026 officially begins tonight.

WWE Raw is live this evening at 8/7c on Netflix from Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico.

Heading into the September 14 episode, the complete spoiler lineup for the show has surfaced.

Featured below is the complete internal WWE Raw spoiler rundown, in order, for tonight’s show:

WWE Raw Spoiler Rundown – Superstar Arrivals

– Rey Mysterio promo

– Spoiler match 1

– MITB Qualifier: Je’Von Evans vs Big Cass vs Austin Theory

– The Usos and Jacob Fatu backstage segment

– Intercontinental Championship: Chad Gable vs Dragon Lee

– Bayley backstage promo

– Women’s MITB Qualifier: Raquel Rodriguez vs Lola Vice vs Kelani Jordan

– The 946 promo

– Stephanie Vaquer and Becky Lynch backstage segment

– WWE World Title: Roman Reigns vs Penta More Spoiler Notes – Rey Mysterio’s promo is to also feature Stephanie Vaquer, Liv Morgan, Domink Mysterio and El Grande Americano leading to a mixed tag match.

– Roman Reigns vs Penta will be produced by Bobby Roode and Shane Helms.

– The mixed tag is to end in a non-finish thanks to The Judgment Day getting involved.

– Je’Von is to qualify for Money In The Bank, defeating Big Cass.

– Chad Gable is to defeat Dragon Lee.

– Lola Vice is to qualify for Money In The Bank, with Raquel Rodriguez taking the fall.

-Sam Adonis was backstage earlier today.

– No winner is listed for the main event.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 9/14/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

(H/T: Fightful Select)