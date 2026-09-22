The road to WWE Money in the Bank 2026 continues tonight.

WWE Raw is live this evening at 8/7c on Netflix the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, TX.

Heading into the September 21 episode, the complete spoiler lineup for the show has surfaced.

Spoiler Rundown * Superstar arrivals

* Penta segment

* The Usos and Jacob Fatu backstage segment

* IYO SKY vs. Roxanne Perez vs. La Catalina — Money in the Bank Qualifier

* LA Knight and Solo Sikoa backstage segment

* LA Knight in-ring promo

* Je’Von Evans and Bron Breakker backstage segment

* Je’Von Evans vs. Bron Breakker

* The Judgment Day in-ring segment

* Lyra Valkyria backstage promo

* Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria

* Dragon Lee, Chad Gable and Ethan Page backstage segment

* Lola Vice segment

* Paul Heyman and Bron Breakker backstage segment

* Spoiler segment

* Dragon Lee vs. Penta vs. Dominik Mysterio — Money in the Bank Qualifier More Spoilers * During Solo Sikoa’s arrival at the start of the show, The 946 are scheduled to stalk him. Penta will also encounter LA Knight on his way to the ring for his segment.

* Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh are scheduled to interrupt Penta’s segment.

* Solo Sikoa will “wave a white flag” during the Jacob Fatu and Usos segment, asking to join forces against The 946.

* Becky Lynch is scheduled to interrupt The Judgment Day’s segment from the crowd, while Stephanie Vaquer will interrupt from the stage.

* Roxanne Perez is scheduled to interrupt Lola Vice’s segment.

* Spoiler segment: The 946 will attack Solo Sikoa and kidnap him.

* Penta will replace Solo Sikoa in the main event.

* Roxanne Perez is scheduled to win the women’s Money in the Bank qualifier by defeating IYO SKY.

* Bron Breakker vs. Je’Von Evans is scheduled to end in a non-finish after The Vision attacks Evans. Oba Femi will make the save and use Evans as a projectile against The Vision.

* Lyra Valkyria is scheduled to defeat Bayley.

* Penta is scheduled to qualify for Money in the Bank by pinning Dominik Mysterio.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 9/21/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

(H/T: Fightful Select)