The road to WWE Money in the Bank 2026 continues tonight.

WWE Raw is live this evening at 8/7c on Netflix from Milwaukee, WI.

Heading into the September 28 episode, the complete spoiler lineup for the show has surfaced.

Spoiler Rundown:

– Superstar arrivals

– Penta, Je’Von Evans, Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh backstage

– Lola Vice vs. Roxanne Perez

– Dragon Lee, Rey Mysterio and Big Cass backstage

– The 946 vignette

– Oba Femi segment

– Adam Pearce, IYO SKY and Lyra Valkyria backstage

– Dragon Lee vs. Big Cass

– Jacob Fatu and The Usos backstage

– Stephanie Vaquer backstage

– LA Knight backstage promo

– IYO SKY vs. Lyra Valkyria

– The Usos, Jacob Fatu and LA Knight backstage

– Rey Fenix, Chad Gable and Ethan Page backstage

– Penta and Je’Von Evans vs. Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh

– Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan backstage

– The Bloodline and The 946 segment

More Spoiler Notes:

– The Bloodline will approach an arriving Escalade believing it belongs to The 946, only for Jaida Parker and Chantel Monroe to emerge.

– Oba Femi will challenge Bronson Reed to a match at Money In The Bank.

– Stephanie Vaquer will announce Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan in a No. 1 Contender’s Match for next week, with the winner earning a Women’s World Title shot. Roman Reigns will also return next week, while Rey Fenix faces Ethan Page and Sol Ruca teams with Lola Vice against Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez.

– Lola Vice will defeat Roxanne Perez. Roxanne and Raquel Rodriguez will attack Vice and Sol Ruca afterward.

– Dragon Lee will defeat Big Cass.

– Bayley will help IYO SKY defeat Lyra Valkyria.

– Penta and Je’Von Evans will defeat JD McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio. Bron Breakker will take out Penta and Evans after the match.

– Jaida Parker will join The 946, hitting Jacob Fatu with a Maserati during the closing segment. Extras will also be used during the main event angle to portray fans getting caught in the crossfire of the brawl between The Bloodline and The 946.