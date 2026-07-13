The road to WWE SummerSlam 2026 continues tonight in “The Lone Star State.”

Heading into the July 13 episode of WWE Raw on Netflix from American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX., some spoiler information has surfaced.

Featured below is the early spoiler rundown, in order, for the 7/13 episode of WWE Raw:

* Brock Lesnar will open the show

* IYO SKY vs. Roxanne Perez is the first match scheduled

* The Vision’s Championship Celebration

* Bayley and Lyra Valkyria will come face-to-face

* No. 1 Contender’s Gauntlet Match for an Intercontinental Championship match at SummerSlam 2026

* The Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins contract signing is currently set to headline the show

UPDATED: The complete spoiler rundown has surfaced for the July 13 episode of WWE Raw in Dallas, TX. Featured below is what to expect:

Spoiler Rundown (In Order): – Superstar Arrivals

– Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi segment

– Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins hype package #1

– IYO SKY vs Raquel Rodriguez

– Spoiler in ring segment #1

– Spoiler match 1

– The Vision backstage promo

– Oba Femi/Adam Pearce backstage segment

– Bayley and Lyra Valkyria in ring segment

– Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns hype package #2

– IC Title Number 1 Contenders Gauntlet

– Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins contract signing More Spoilers: – ‘Police’ are set to be involved in Oba and Brock’s segment.

– Liv Morgan, Sol Ruca and Roxanne Perez are to get involved after IYO vs Raquel.

– Spoiler in ring segment #1: The Vision and Alpha Academy.

– Spoiler match 1: Royce Keys vs Jimmy Uso (match made during commercial)

– Lyra Valkyria and Bayley will set up a match for Saturday Night’s Main Event. Spoiler Specifics – IYO SKY is to go over Raquel Rodriguez.

– Keys vs Uso is to end in a non-finish, with Jacob Fatu, Solo Sikoa and LA Knight getting involved after, setting up a six man tag for SummerSlam.

– Chad Gable is set to win the IC Title number one contenders gauntlet.

Check out our complete WWE Raw Results 7/13/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

(H/T: TRNBCKL Gold & Fightful Select)