The complete spoilers have surfaced for the live November 16 episode of WWE Raw from the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Featured below is what to expect, in order, for the 11/16 Raw on Netflix from Raleigh:

WWE Raw Spoiler Rundown (11/16/26)

– Superstar arrivals

– The Bloodline arrives

– Cody Rhodes segment

– Unadvertised match

– John Cena segment

– Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch segment

– The 946 backstage promo

– Stephanie Vaquer vs. Jacy Jayne

– Backstage segment with The Bloodline

– Rey Mysterio reveals the next member of Team Mexico

– Backstage segment featuring Oba Femi, Je’Von Evans, Cody Rhodes, CM Punk and Judgment Day

– IYO SKY vs. Raquel Rodriguez: Women’s Intercontinental Championship match

– Rey Fenix and Ethan Page backstage segment

– WarGames Advantage Match: The Usos vs. Cruz Montana and Carmelo Hayes Additional WWE Raw Spoilers & Notes (11/16/26)

– Adam Pearce is expected to warn The Bloodline that any outside interference in the main event will result in the interfering faction forfeiting the WarGames advantage.

– Cody Rhodes and CM Punk are scheduled to reveal LA Knight as the latest addition to Team USA. The Miz and Kit Wilson will interrupt the segment, leading to Knight putting his spot on the team on the line against Miz in a singles match.

– John Cena is expected to extend an invitation to Liv Morgan for the John Cena Classic during his segment.

– Rey Mysterio is scheduled to reveal Dragon Lee as the newest member of Team Mexico.

– LA Knight is scheduled to defeat The Miz.

– Stephanie Vaquer vs. Jacy Jayne is expected to end without a decisive winner. Bayley will attempt to rescue Vaquer from Fatal Influence, only to be overwhelmed by the group.

– The rundown does not specify a winner for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship match.

– The 946 are scheduled to defeat The Usos in the main event.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 11/16/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

(H/T: Fightful Select)