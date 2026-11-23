The complete spoilers have surfaced for the live November 23 episode of WWE Raw from the INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas.

Featured below is what to expect, in order, for the 11/23 Raw on Netflix from Wichita:

WWE Raw Spoiler

– The 946 opening segment

– Superstar arrivals

– WWE Intercontinental Championship: Ethan Page vs. Rey Fenix

– Rey Mysterio reveals the final member of Team Mexico

– Spoiler match

– Team USA segment

– IYO SKY backstage segment

– Sol Ruca vs. Lyra Valkyria

– Backstage promo with Liv Morgan and Roxanne Perez

– Oba Femi and The Vision backstage segment

– Oba Femi in-ring segment

– Backstage segment with Chad Gable and Big Cass

– Bayley and Stephanie Vaquer vs. Fatal Influence

– Becky Lynch backstage segment

– The Bloodline closing segment

More WWE Raw Spoilers

– The 946 are scheduled to open the show by attacking Otis before cutting a promo.

– Rey Mysterio will reveal El Grande Americano as the final member of Team Mexico, setting up a tag-team match pitting Rey and Americano against Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh. (Spoiler match)

– The identity of the final member of Team USA is not listed internally, although the reveal is scheduled for their segment.

– Sol Ruca and Lyra Valkyria will also be involved in the backstage segment featuring IYO SKY.

– The Bloodline and The 946 are scheduled to engage in a physical confrontation to close out the show.

– Ethan Page is scheduled to retain the WWE Intercontinental Championship against Rey Fenix.

– Rey Mysterio and El Grande Americano are slated to pick up the win over Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh.

– Sol Ruca is scheduled to go over Lyra Valkyria.

– Stephanie Vaquer and Bayley are slated to emerge victorious against Fatal Influence.

Check out our WWE Raw Results 11/23/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

(H/T: Fightful Select)