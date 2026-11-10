The complete spoilers have surfaced for the live November 9 episode of WWE Raw from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina.

Check them out below.

Rundown:

WWE Superstar arrivals

Penta and Je’Von Evans in-ring segment

Spoiler match

IYO SKY backstage interview

Ethan Page promo

Spoiler match 2

Cody Rhodes in-ring segment

Bayley vs. Michin

Rey Mysterio and Penta backstage segment

IYO SKY and ??? vs. Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez

The Judgment Day and Adam Pearce segment

Cody Rhodes backstage segment

Roman Reigns and Royce Keys segment

Spoilers:

Bron Breakker is scheduled to attack Je’Von Evans and Penta before calling out Oba Femi for a match, which Femi will accept. (Spoiler match)

Rey Fenix, Big Cass and Chad Gable will interrupt Ethan Page, prompting Adam Pearce to announce an Intercontinental Championship No. 1 contender’s match involving all three men. (Spoiler match 2)

The 946 will attack the participants in the Intercontinental Championship No. 1 contender’s match following the bell.

Cody Rhodes will be joined by Rey Mysterio, with both men confirmed as captains of Team USA and Team Mexico, respectively, for Survivor Series. Dominik Mysterio will attempt to join both teams before CM Punk arrives to join Team USA. The babyfaces will lay out Dominik and JD McDonagh to close the segment.

Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Tatum Paxley, Fatal Influence and The Baddies will be involved in a post-match brawl following Bayley vs. Michin.

Penta will officially join Team Mexico during his backstage segment with Rey Mysterio.

IYO SKY will challenge Raquel Rodriguez for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship on next week’s Raw.

Cody Rhodes will offer Je’Von Evans a spot on Team USA during their backstage segment.

WarGames will be officially announced during the segment involving Roman Reigns and Royce Keys.

The Vision will interfere in Oba Femi vs. Bron Breakker, resulting in a non-finish.

Rey Fenix will win the Intercontinental Championship No. 1 contender’s match.

Bayley will defeat Michin.

Becky Lynch will be revealed as IYO SKY’s mystery partner, with the two defeating The Judgment Day. Following the match, Lynch will call out Liv Morgan for a World Championship match. The bout will then be made official for Survivor Series during The Judgment Day’s backstage segment with Adam Pearce.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 11/9/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

(H/T: Fightful Select)