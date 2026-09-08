The road to WWE Money in the Bank 2026 officially begins tonight.

WWE Raw is live this evening at 8/7c on Netflix from Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama.

Heading into the September 7;episode, the early spoiler lineup for the show has surfaced.

Featured below is the complete internal WWE Raw spoiler rundown, in order, for tonight’s show:

WWE Raw Spoiler Rundown:

– The Usos arrive

– Women’s World Title match participants arrive

– The Vision promo

– Spoiler match.

– 946 Vignette

– The Usos and Jacob Fatu backstage segment

– Stephanie Vaqeur and Becky Lynch backstage segment

– Matt Matthews segment

– MITB Qualifier: Rey Mysterio vs Bron Breakker vs Ethan Page

– LA Knight, Adam Pearce and Solo Sikoa backstage segment

– Penta backstage promo

– Lola Vice vignette

– MITB Qualifier: Lyra Valkyria vs Sol Ruca vs Maxxine Dupri

– 946 promo

– The Usos and Jacob Fatu backstage segment 2

– Joe Hendry vs JD McDonagh

– Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan backstage segment

– The Vision and Paul Heyman backstage segment

– Stephanie Vaquer vs Liv Morgan

– Big Cass backstage promo

– The Usos, Jacob Fatu and 946 segment.

More Spoilers:

– Akira Tozawa and Otis are to interrupt The Vision’s promo.

– Spoiler match: Otis vs Austin Theory

– Matt Matthews’ segment is to feature The Miz and Kit Wilson. Bron Breakker is to lay out all three men before his MITB qualifier during a commercial break

– Otis vs Austin Theory is to end in a non-finish, with The Vision attacking Otis and then Oba Femi when he makes his way to the ring, with The Vision coming away the better.

– Breakker is to qualify, pinning Rey.

– Sol Ruca is to qualify for MITB.

– Je’Von Evans is to help Hendry defeat JD, coming out in a giant Funko Pop head of McDonagh.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 9/7/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

(H/T: Fightful Select)