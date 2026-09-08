The road to WWE Money in the Bank 2026 officially begins tonight.
WWE Raw is live this evening at 8/7c on Netflix from Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama.
Heading into the September 7;episode, the early spoiler lineup for the show has surfaced.
Featured below is the complete internal WWE Raw spoiler rundown, in order, for tonight’s show:
WWE Raw Spoiler Rundown:
– The Usos arrive
– Women’s World Title match participants arrive
– The Vision promo
– Spoiler match.
– 946 Vignette
– The Usos and Jacob Fatu backstage segment
– Stephanie Vaqeur and Becky Lynch backstage segment
– Matt Matthews segment
– MITB Qualifier: Rey Mysterio vs Bron Breakker vs Ethan Page
– LA Knight, Adam Pearce and Solo Sikoa backstage segment
– Penta backstage promo
– Lola Vice vignette
– MITB Qualifier: Lyra Valkyria vs Sol Ruca vs Maxxine Dupri
– 946 promo
– The Usos and Jacob Fatu backstage segment 2
– Joe Hendry vs JD McDonagh
– Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan backstage segment
– The Vision and Paul Heyman backstage segment
– Stephanie Vaquer vs Liv Morgan
– Big Cass backstage promo
– The Usos, Jacob Fatu and 946 segment.
More Spoilers:
– Akira Tozawa and Otis are to interrupt The Vision’s promo.
– Spoiler match: Otis vs Austin Theory
– Matt Matthews’ segment is to feature The Miz and Kit Wilson. Bron Breakker is to lay out all three men before his MITB qualifier during a commercial break
– Otis vs Austin Theory is to end in a non-finish, with The Vision attacking Otis and then Oba Femi when he makes his way to the ring, with The Vision coming away the better.
– Breakker is to qualify, pinning Rey.
– Sol Ruca is to qualify for MITB.
– Je’Von Evans is to help Hendry defeat JD, coming out in a giant Funko Pop head of McDonagh.
For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 9/7/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.
(H/T: Fightful Select)