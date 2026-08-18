The complete spoiler rundown for tonight’s WWE Raw has arrived.

Do you want to know what is going to happen, and when, during the August 17 episode of WWE Raw at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York?

Then you’ve come to the right place!

Featured below is the complete spoiler rundown for the 8/17 WWE Raw in “The Empire State” live on Netflix:

Spoiler Rundown – Superstar Arrivals

– Stephanie Vaquer promo

– The Usos and Solo Sikoa arrive

– Je’Von Evans vs JD McDonagh

– Rey Fenix and El Fiscal Promos

– Rey Fenix vs El Fiscal

– Stephanie Vaquer and Becky Lynch backstage segment

– Lyra Valkyria backstage promo

– Sol Ruca vs Lyra Valkyria

– The Usos and Jacob Fatu backstage segment

– The Vision backstage interview

– Oba Femi and Bron Breakker segment

– Dragon Lee and El Hijo Del Wagner Jr promos

– Dragon Lee vs. El Hijo De Dr. Wagner, Jr.

– Chad Gable vs Rey Mysterio

– Jey Uso delivers Solo Sikoa to Roman Reigns More Spoilers: – The Judgment Day are to lay out Vaquer and Lynch during the opening segment.

– Big Cass is to attack Je’Von Evans after his match with McDonagh.

– Paul Heyman will organize Oba Femi vs Bron Breakker for Sunday Night’s Main Event.

– Je’Von Evans is to defeat JD McDonagh

– Rey Fenix is to defeat El Fiscal.

– Sol Ruca is to defeat Lyra Valkyria

– Dragon Lee is to advance in the WWE WHC Number 1 Contenders tournament.

– Chad Gable is to retain over Rey Mysterio.

– Solo Sikoa will seemingly side with The Bloodline, before siding with LA Knight and attacking the faction before escaping into the crowd to close the show.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 8/17/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

(H/T: Fightful Select)