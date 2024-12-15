The spoiler listing and additional backstage notes have surfaced for tonight’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event special on NBC and Peacock from Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Long Island, New York.

Featured below is the complete spoiler listing for tonight’s show:

* Sami Zayn vs. Drew McIntyre

* Women’s Title: Liv Morgan vs. IYO SKY

* World Title: Damian Priest vs. Gunther vs. Finn Balor

* U.S. Women’s Title: Michin vs. Chelsea Green

* WWE Title: Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens

Here are some more late news and notes for tonight:

* Dark Match: Motor City Machine Guns vs. Street Profits

* The doors did not open for nearly 40 minutes later than what was scheduled

* Talent and producers were rehearsing for the show well up until doors opened

* There is a stage with a side podium set up. The set is an LED tunnel and curved entrance ramp, similar to Puerto Rico

* Damage CTRL and Raquel Rodriguez are at the show, as are JD McDonagh and Piper Niven, among others

* Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes’ video package and entrances are all listed for their own video package

