WWE is live from “The Great White North” for the second night in a row this evening.

Following up last night’s eventful episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown is tonight’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event special event, which airs live on Peacock at 8/7c from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Advertised heading into the show this evening is a four match card, with a featured four-way main event with a title shot against Undisputed WWE Champion Drew McIntyre at WWE Royal Rumble: Riyadh next weekend on-the-line.

The spoiler match listing for tonight’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event show has surfaced. Featured below is the order in which the matches are scheduled to air this evening.

1. Cody Rhodes vs Jacob Fatu

2. Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky vs Liv Morgan and Roxanne Perez for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

3. AJ Styles vs Shinsuke Nakamura

4. Damian Priest vs Sami Zayn vs Randy Orton vs Trick Williams

