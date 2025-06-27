WWE returns to The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia today.

The WWE Night of Champions 2025 “go-home” episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown takes place live at 1/12c from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, airing live via Netflix for international viewers, before the domestic broadcast airs tonight on USA Network.

Scheduled for the June 27, 2025 episode of WWE SmackDown are the following matches and segments (SPOILER warning):

* Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton opening segment

* JC Mateo vs. Jimmy Uso

* WWE Women’s United States Championship: Zelina Vega (c) vs. Giulia

* Asuka and Jade Cargill segment

* Andrade & Rey Fenix vs. DIY

* Ron Killings promo segment

* WWE Tag-Team Championships: Street Profits (c) vs. Wyatt Sicks

* WWE Women’s Championship (Last Woman Standing) Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Nia Jax

* CM Punk and John Cena main event segment

SPOILER NOTES:

* The Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton opener is expected to play heavily off of their storied history

* Although strictly a rumor, there is talk that Giulia may win the title

* The tag-team title and women’s title matches are expected to be multi-break bouts that are given good time to develop

* WWE was reportedly not surprised by CM Punk getting booed in Saudi Arabia at the WWE Night Of Champions Kickoff event

