The fallout from WWE Clash in Italy continues today in Bologna.
WWE SmackDown is live this afternoon at 2/1c from Bologna, Italy, for the June 5, 2026 episode, which serves as the post-Clash In Italy show for the blue brand.
Featured below is what to expect, much of which is in order, on the 6/5 show for WWE’s blue brand:
- * Superstar Arrivals
* Gunther promo
* The Miz facetiming Kit Wilson, Danhausen will appear. After, Gunther and Adam Pearce have an interaction.
* Queen of the Ring: Bayley vs. Jacy Jayne vs. Kiana James vs. Raquel Rodriguez
* Sami Zayn and Johnny Gargano backstage
* Royce Keys vs. Talla Tonga
* Judgment Day backstage
* Damian Priest and R-Truth
* Rhea Ripley promo
* Michin and Jade Cargill vs. Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton
* Fatal Influence interview
* Carmelo Hayes vs. Ricky Saints
* Chelsea Green and Tiffany Stratton segment
* Lash Legend vs. Chelsea Green
* King of the Ring: Trick Williams vs. Damian Priest vs. Dominik Mysterio vs. Bron Breakker
Other Notes:
- * Cody Rhodes will interrupt Gunther’s promo to set up a rematch. Sami Zayn will also get involved
* War Raiders will show up, and have the AAA Titles with them.
* Royce Keys and R Truth will have a backstage segment with Damian Priest
* Royce Keys and Solo Sikoa have a segment tonight
* Rey Fenix, Chad Gable and Fraxiom have a segment
* Cody Rhodes and Nick Aldis have a segment
Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live WWE SmackDown Results coverage.
(H/T: Fightful Select)