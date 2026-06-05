The fallout from WWE Clash in Italy continues today in Bologna.

WWE SmackDown is live this afternoon at 2/1c from Bologna, Italy, for the June 5, 2026 episode, which serves as the post-Clash In Italy show for the blue brand.

Featured below is what to expect, much of which is in order, on the 6/5 show for WWE’s blue brand:

* Superstar Arrivals

* Gunther promo

* The Miz facetiming Kit Wilson, Danhausen will appear. After, Gunther and Adam Pearce have an interaction.

* Queen of the Ring: Bayley vs. Jacy Jayne vs. Kiana James vs. Raquel Rodriguez

* Sami Zayn and Johnny Gargano backstage

* Royce Keys vs. Talla Tonga

* Judgment Day backstage

* Damian Priest and R-Truth

* Rhea Ripley promo

* Michin and Jade Cargill vs. Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton

* Fatal Influence interview

* Carmelo Hayes vs. Ricky Saints

* Chelsea Green and Tiffany Stratton segment

* Lash Legend vs. Chelsea Green

* King of the Ring: Trick Williams vs. Damian Priest vs. Dominik Mysterio vs. Bron Breakker

Other Notes:

* Cody Rhodes will interrupt Gunther’s promo to set up a rematch. Sami Zayn will also get involved

* War Raiders will show up, and have the AAA Titles with them.

* Royce Keys and R Truth will have a backstage segment with Damian Priest

* Royce Keys and Solo Sikoa have a segment tonight

* Rey Fenix, Chad Gable and Fraxiom have a segment

* Cody Rhodes and Nick Aldis have a segment

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live WWE SmackDown Results coverage.

(H/T: Fightful Select)