The WWE SmackDown spoiler lineup has surfaced for tonight’s show at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Featured below is the spoiler lineup for the two-hour WWE on USA Network blue brand prime time program:

* Solo Siko promo

* US Title Tournament: Bianca Belair vs. Chelsea Green vs. Blair Davenport

* US Title Challenge: LA Knight vs. Santos Escobar

* Cody Rhodes – Kevin Owens promo

* Bayley & Naomi vs. Tiffany Stratton & Candice LeRae

* Montez Ford vs. Ciampa

* Terms of Surrender – War Games segment

Here are some more spoiler notes:

* Shinsuke Nakamura is set to appear on the Titan Tron during the US Title segment.

* There is a producer assigned for the Solo Sikoa segment, which usually indicates physicality.

* There is a producer assigned for the “Terms of Surrender”

* No producer is assigned for the Cody Rhodes-Kevin Owens segment

* Each match is set for two segments

* Nia Jax is set to be ringside with Tiffany Stratton

* Angelo Dawkins and Johnny Gargano are set to be ringside with their tag partners

* Elektra Lopez is set to be ringside with Santos Escobar

* A Carmelo Hayes-Cody Rhodes match is being set up for next week’s show

* Michael Hayes is back at WWE SmackDown this week. As noted, he had been off for a while along with Bruce Prichard, for different reasons. Hayes will return back to his role as the producer for The Bloodline-related segments.

(H/T: Fightful Select)