The WWE SmackDown spoiler lineup has surfaced for tonight’s show at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Featured below is the spoiler lineup for the two-hour WWE on USA Network blue brand prime time program:
* Solo Siko promo
* US Title Tournament: Bianca Belair vs. Chelsea Green vs. Blair Davenport
* US Title Challenge: LA Knight vs. Santos Escobar
* Cody Rhodes – Kevin Owens promo
* Bayley & Naomi vs. Tiffany Stratton & Candice LeRae
* Montez Ford vs. Ciampa
* Terms of Surrender – War Games segment
Here are some more spoiler notes:
* Shinsuke Nakamura is set to appear on the Titan Tron during the US Title segment.
* There is a producer assigned for the Solo Sikoa segment, which usually indicates physicality.
* There is a producer assigned for the “Terms of Surrender”
* No producer is assigned for the Cody Rhodes-Kevin Owens segment
* Each match is set for two segments
* Nia Jax is set to be ringside with Tiffany Stratton
* Angelo Dawkins and Johnny Gargano are set to be ringside with their tag partners
* Elektra Lopez is set to be ringside with Santos Escobar
* A Carmelo Hayes-Cody Rhodes match is being set up for next week’s show
* Michael Hayes is back at WWE SmackDown this week. As noted, he had been off for a while along with Bruce Prichard, for different reasons. Hayes will return back to his role as the producer for The Bloodline-related segments.
