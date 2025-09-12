The road to WWE WrestlePalooza on ESPN continues tonight in Virginia.

Tonight’s two-hour blue brand prime time Friday night program emanates from the Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia at 8/7c, live on the USA Network in the United States and Netflix for international viewers.

Featured below is the internal match and segment listing, in order, for the September 12, 2025 episode of WWE SmackDown:

* Brock Lesnar opening segment segment

* Sami Zayn vs. Rey Fenix (WWE United States Title)

* GIULIA vs. B-Fab (WWE Women’s United States Title)

* Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Jade Cargill (WWE Women’s Title)

* MAIN EVENT: Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton

(H/T: PWInsider Elite)