WWE is kicking things off with a bang tonight in “The Sunshine State.”

Heading into the September 26 episode of WWE SmackDown from the Kia Center in Orlando, Florida, the complete match and segment order for tonight’s show has surfaced.

Featured below is the internal lineup, in order, for tonight’s WWE SmackDown:

* Paul Heyman and Cody Rhodes to open

* Street Profits vs. The Miz & Carmelo Hayes

* Michin & B-Fab vs. Giulia & Kiana James

* Drew McIntyre promo

* United States Championship Open Challenge Sami Zayn vs. Je’Von Evans

* WWE Women’s Championship: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Jade Cargill vs. Nia Jax

