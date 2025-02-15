The spoiler match and segment listing for tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. has surfaced.

Featured below is the spoiler listing for the February 14, 2025 episode of the show:

* Cody Rhodes promo

* Women’s Chamber Qualifier: Chelsea Green vs. Naomi

* MCMG vs. Los Garza

* Shinsuke Nakamura promo

* LA Knight vs. The Miz

* Carmelo Hayes vs. R-Truth

* Street Profits vignette

* DIY & Pretty Deadly backstage segment

* Drew McIntyre & Jimmy Uso backstage segment

* Kevin Owens selfie promo

WWE Women’s Title: Tiffany Stratton vs. Nia Jax

* Men’s Chamber Qualifier: Braun Strowman vs. Damian Priest vs. Jacob Fatu

For those interested, check out our complete WWE SmackDown Results 2/14/25.

(H/T: Fightful Select)