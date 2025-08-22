The complete spoiler lineup, in order, has been released for today’s WWE SmackDown taping at 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland.

On tap for the show:

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch promo

* Motor City Machine Guns vs. The Miz and Carmelo Hayes

* Charlotte Flair vs. Piper Niven

* John Cena in-ring promo

* Street Profits vs. Tonga Loa & JC Mateo

* R-Truth vs. Aleister Black

* Drew McIntyre promo

* Tiffany Stratton & Jade Cargill vs. Nia Jax & Becky Lynch

Check back soon for complete WWE SmackDown spoiler results.

(H/T: PWInsider Elite)