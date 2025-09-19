The go-home show for WWE WrestlePalooza on ESPN is tonight in Toledo.

Tonight’s two-hour blue brand prime time Friday night program emanates from Toledo, Ohio at 8/7c, live on the USA Network in the United States and Netflix for international viewers.

Featured below is the internal match and segment listing, in order, for the September 19, 2025 episode of WWE SmackDown:

1. Brock Lesnar Segment

2. Charlotte Flair vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Alba Fyre & Chelsea Green

3. The Vision promo

4. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed vs. Fraxiom

5. Nia Jax promo

6. Sami Zayn vs. Carmelo Hayes

7. WrestlePalooza video packages

8. Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre contract signing for WrestlePalooza

Spoiler Notes: Tiffany Stratton is at tonight’s WWE Smackdown and is expected to be appearing on camera. There is a Nia Jax promo scheduled on the episode and so her return is almost surely going to take place during that segment. The rumored women’s title triple threat at WrestlePalooza is expected to be announced tonight. Shinsuke Nakamura is also rumored to return tonight.

