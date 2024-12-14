WWE is coming to The XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut with a long evening of pro wrestling action tonight.
In addition to the live episode of WWE SmackDown on the USA Network at 8/7c, the company will also be taping several matches and segments for next week’s show on December 20.
Featured below is the complete spoiler listing for the taping of the 12/20 episode of WWE SmackDown:
* The Bloodline in-ring promo
* LA Knight, Andrade & Apollo Crews vs. The Bloodline
* Cody Rhodes & Kevin Owens video
* Kevin Owens backstage segment
* The Grayson Waller Effect with Braun Strowman
* Carmelo Hayes vs. Braun Strowman
* Alex Shelley vs. Johnny Gargano
* WWE Women’s Tag-Team Title Main Event
For those interested, you can also check out our Complete Spoiler Listing For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown, Late Backstage News & Notes.
(H/T: Fightful Select)