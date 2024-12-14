WWE is coming to The XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut with a long evening of pro wrestling action tonight.

In addition to the live episode of WWE SmackDown on the USA Network at 8/7c, the company will also be taping several matches and segments for next week’s show on December 20.

Featured below is the complete spoiler listing for the taping of the 12/20 episode of WWE SmackDown:

* The Bloodline in-ring promo

* LA Knight, Andrade & Apollo Crews vs. The Bloodline

* Cody Rhodes & Kevin Owens video

* Kevin Owens backstage segment

* The Grayson Waller Effect with Braun Strowman

* Carmelo Hayes vs. Braun Strowman

* Alex Shelley vs. Johnny Gargano

* WWE Women’s Tag-Team Title Main Event

