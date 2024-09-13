A new era begins for WWE tonight.

WWE SmackDown kicks off their run on USA Network tonight at 8/7c from Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA.

Featured below are spoilers, backstage news and notes heading into tonight’s show.

Spoiler Listing

* Triple H in ring promo

* WWE Title Cage Match; Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa

* Michin vs. Piper Niven

* Kevin Owens & mystery partner vs. A-Town Down Under

* Nia Jax promo

* Andrade vs. Camelo Hayes

* Nick Aldis segment

Other Spoilers & Backstage Notes

* Though he’s not listed, Roman Reigns is expected to be there, and Michael Hayes and Bobby Roode are listed as the main event promo producers.

* Randy Orton is slated as Kevin Owens’ mystery partner

* A new theme tonight featuring Megan Thee Stallion and RM of BTS, titled “Neva Play”

* New Smackdown logos are in place

* Smackdown will not have the same hard outs a few minutes ahead of 10 PM EST. Overruns could become a thing.

* Gunther isn’t listed on the rundown for the broadcast, though he was supposed to be at the tapings

* Charles Robinson is reffing the WWE Title match, with Jason Ayers manning the door

* The cage match and Michin/Piper are listed for one segment

Also Scheduled

* Kairi Sane vs. Elektra Lopez (WWE Speed)

* Apollo Crews & Baron Corbin vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson (Dark Match)

* Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser (Dark Match)

(H/T: Fightful Select)