A new era begins for WWE tonight.
WWE SmackDown kicks off their run on USA Network tonight at 8/7c from Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA.
Featured below are spoilers, backstage news and notes heading into tonight’s show.
Spoiler Listing
* Triple H in ring promo
* WWE Title Cage Match; Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa
* Michin vs. Piper Niven
* Kevin Owens & mystery partner vs. A-Town Down Under
* Nia Jax promo
* Andrade vs. Camelo Hayes
* Nick Aldis segment
Other Spoilers & Backstage Notes
* Though he’s not listed, Roman Reigns is expected to be there, and Michael Hayes and Bobby Roode are listed as the main event promo producers.
* Randy Orton is slated as Kevin Owens’ mystery partner
* A new theme tonight featuring Megan Thee Stallion and RM of BTS, titled “Neva Play”
* New Smackdown logos are in place
* Smackdown will not have the same hard outs a few minutes ahead of 10 PM EST. Overruns could become a thing.
* Gunther isn’t listed on the rundown for the broadcast, though he was supposed to be at the tapings
* Charles Robinson is reffing the WWE Title match, with Jason Ayers manning the door
* The cage match and Michin/Piper are listed for one segment
Also Scheduled
* Kairi Sane vs. Elektra Lopez (WWE Speed)
* Apollo Crews & Baron Corbin vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson (Dark Match)
* Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser (Dark Match)
(H/T: Fightful Select)