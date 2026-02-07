WWE is bringing a stacked show to Charlotte tonight.

Heading into the Friday, February 6, 2026 episode of WWE SmackDown from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, the complete spoiler match and segment listing for the show has surfaced.

Featured below is the internal listing, in order, for tonight’s three hour prime time blue brand program:

* Drew McIntyre opening segment

* Cody Rhodes segment

* Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky (c) vs. Kiana James & Giulia (WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship)

* Carmelo Hayes (c) vs. The Miz (U.S. Championship Open Challenge)

* Tiffany Stratton vs. Lash Legend vs. Chelsea Green (Women’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match)

* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Tama Tonga

* Liv Morgan segment

* Randy Orton vs. Solo Sikoa vs. Aleister Black (Men’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match)

