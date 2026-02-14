WWE is loading the deck for tonight’s live blue brand show from “The Lone Star State.”

Heading into the Friday, February 13, 2026 episode of WWE SmackDown from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, the tentative spoiler match and segment listing for the show has surfaced.

Featured below is the internal listing, in order, for tonight’s three hour prime time blue brand program:

* Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky (c) vs. Lash Legend & Nia Jax (WWE Women’s Tag-Team Titles)

* WWE United States Champion Carmelo Hayes in-ring segment

* Zelina Vega vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Giulia (Women’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match)

* Trick Williams vs. Rey Fenix

* Jade Cargill (c) vs. Jordynne Grace (WWE Women’s Title) [Possible Match Outcome Spoiler HERE]

* Cody Rhodes vs. Jacob Fatu vs. Sami Zayn (Men’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match)

It’s worth noting that other brief backstage segments and video packages, vignettes and other filler material will also be part of the three-hour broadcast.

As noted, WWE begins a back-to-back week stretch of Friday night blue brand shows on the SyFy Network, temporarily moving away from their usual weekly home of the USA Network.

UPDATE — More SmackDown Spoilers For 2/13/2026: Spoilers On Big Non-SmackDown Names Backstage At Tonight’s TV In Dallas, TX.

(H/T: BodySlam+)