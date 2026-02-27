WWE is loading the deck for tonight’s live blue brand show from Louisville, KY.

Heading into the Friday, February 27, 2026 episode of WWE SmackDown from the KFC Yum! Center, the tentative spoiler match and segment listing for the show has surfaced.

Featured below is the internal listing, in order, for tonight’s three hour prime time blue brand program:

* Drew McIntyre segment

* Uncle Howdy vs. Solo Sikoa

* Tiffany Stratton vs. Kairi Sane

* Oba Femi vs. The Miz

* United States Championship Open Challenge

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships: RHIYO vs. Irresistible Forces

* Elimination Chamber segment

It’s worth noting that other brief backstage segments and video packages, vignettes and other filler material will also be part of the three-hour broadcast.

