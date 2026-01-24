WWE is bringing a stacked show to “The Great White North” tonight.

Heading into the Friday, January 23, 2026 episode of WWE SmackDown from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, the complete spoiler match and segment listing for the show has surfaced.

Featured below is the internal listing, in order, for tonight’s three hour prime time blue brand program:

* Sami Zayn opening segment

* Carmelo Hayes US Title Open Challenge

* Cody Rhodes segment

* WWE Tag Team Title Match: Wyatt Sicks vs. The MFT’s

* Nick Aldis & AJ Styles segment

* Drew McIntyre segment

* No. 1 Contender Women Tag Title match

* Damian Priest vs. Trick Williams main event

Tonight’s show serves as the “go-home” episode for tomorrow night’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event show on Peacock from the Bell Centre in Montreal.

