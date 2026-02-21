WWE is loading the deck for tonight’s live blue brand show from “The Sunshine State.”

Heading into the Friday, February 20, 2026 episode of WWE SmackDown from Sunrise, Florida, the tentative spoiler match and segment listing for the show has surfaced.

Featured below is the internal listing, in order, for tonight’s three hour prime time blue brand program:

* Cody Rhodes segment

* Ilja Dragunov vs. Tama Tonga

* Jade Cargill segment

* Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax vs. Kiana James

* Oba Femi vs. Kit Wilson

* Damian Priest vs. Carmelo Hayes Hayes vs. Trick Williams

Also scheduled but not listed is Rhea Ripley vs. Giulia, a late change to tonight’s show.

It’s worth noting that other brief backstage segments and video packages, vignettes and other filler material will also be part of the three-hour broadcast.

As noted, WWE continues a back-to-back week stretch of Friday night blue brand shows on the SyFy Network, temporarily moving away from their usual weekly home of the USA Network.

