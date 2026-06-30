The post-Night Of Champions episode of WWE SmackDown for July 3 is being taped tonight in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Following the June 29 live episode of WWE Raw, which began at a special start-time of 6/5c on Netflix, the action continued inside Boardwalk Hall Arena, as matches and segments were taped for the July 3 edition of WWE SmackDown.

Heading into the taping, the complete internal spoiler rundown for the 7/3 taping surfaced online.

Featured below is what to expect, in order, for the 7/3 blue brand show kicking off the SmackDown road to WWE SummerSlam 2026.

* Sami Zayn promo (Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso to interrupt. Uso vs. Rhodes contender bout to be announced for later in the show. WWE reportedly has a prepared a promo in case fans chant “you deserve it” at Zayn) * Cathy Kelley interviews Charlotte Flair * Charlotte Flair, Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill & B-Fab (Cargill team expected to win) * Backstage Adam Pearce segment (Sami Zayn, Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae to get involved) * AAA Cruiserweight Title: Rey Fenix vs. El Hijo Del Vikingo (Fenix expected to win) * Cathy Kelley interviews Giulia (Blake Monroe to attack Giulia. Kiana James to get attacked during the show too) * Jimmy Uso & Jacob Fatu backstage (Fatu-Royce Keys angle to continue) * Trick Williams segment (Carmelo Hayes to get involved) * Danhausen segment (The Miz, Matt Cardona, Kit Wilson will continue their angle with Danhausen) * Brie Bella vs. Lainey Reid (Reid expected to win) * Danhausen vs. JD McDonagh will be announced for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event at MSG * No. 1 Contender Match: Cody Rhodes vs. Jey Uso (Rhodes expected to win after Bloodline and MFT interference)

It’s important to note, particularly due to the internal reaction to this past week’s SmackDown show leaking online in its’ entirety, WWE could pull some late changes to throw things off.

Check back after the taping for a complete WWE SmackDown spoiler report.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Friday for live WWE SmackDown Results coverage.

(H/T: Fightful Select)